Short Interest in Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Decreases By 40.0%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Maisons du Monde Price Performance

OTCMKTS MDOUF remained flat at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15. Maisons du Monde has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Maisons du Monde Company Profile

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

