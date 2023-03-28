Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Decreases By 45.8%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. 1,024,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,378. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.