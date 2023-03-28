Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Decreases By 44.4%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 282,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 41,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

