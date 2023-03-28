Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Decreases By 43.5%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 163,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Development

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 2,497.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Osisko Development from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Development Price Performance

About Osisko Development

NYSE:ODV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 67,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,047. Osisko Development has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.