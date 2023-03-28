Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Increases By 310.8%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 310.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of PTRUF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

