Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Increases By 310.8%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 310.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PTRUF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petrus Resources (PTRUF)
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.