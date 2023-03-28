Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Expands By 208.9%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 208.9% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.59. 18,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,432. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

