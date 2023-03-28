Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Declines By 62.1%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after buying an additional 99,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 124,722 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMC opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

