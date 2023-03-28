Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Expands By 788.9%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Santos in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,623. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Santos Increases Dividend

Santos Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

