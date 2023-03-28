Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Grows By 600.0%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schweiter Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCWTF remained flat at $893.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $889.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $885.43. Schweiter Technologies has a 52-week low of $893.00 and a 52-week high of $893.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Schweiter Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

