Short Interest in Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Drops By 39.9%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 447,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,688.0 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SKSBF stock remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. Skanska AB has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

