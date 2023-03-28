Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Rises By 408.3%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.66. 100,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,552. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

