Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Declines By 75.7%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the February 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THLLY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,855. Thales has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

