Short Interest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Decreases By 38.6%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 327,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth about $403,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage Stock Up 7.6 %

REAX opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.