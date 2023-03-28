Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Declines By 49.9%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the February 28th total of 222,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 831,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TIVC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 320,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Tivic Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

