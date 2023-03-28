Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Increases By 89.8%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,100 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 477,900 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 527,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Down 5.5 %

TBLT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 190,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,020. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.