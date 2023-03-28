Short Interest in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) Declines By 38.9%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Valor Latitude Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 946,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 510,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Valor Latitude Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of VLAT opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Valor Latitude Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.