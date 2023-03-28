Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Declines By 41.8%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. VEON has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.97.
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
