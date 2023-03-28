Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Declines By 41.8%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. VEON has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

