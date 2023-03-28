Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Increases By 760.0%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 760.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

