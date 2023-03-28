Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Drops By 85.2%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,008. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

