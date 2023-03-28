Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 14th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$10.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$10.32 and a 1-year high of C$15.64. The company has a market cap of C$776.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.31). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of C$185.87 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2510709 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

