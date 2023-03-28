Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Up 25%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) shares traded up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,178,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 391,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

