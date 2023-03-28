Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Telecommunications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Singapore Telecommunications stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.10. 39,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

