SingularityNET Price Hits $0.42 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001523 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $501.20 million and $98.97 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00030302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00204938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,315.80 or 1.00081314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40267542 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $113,342,468.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

