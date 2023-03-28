Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 48,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SINT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 211,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,874. Sintx Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sintx Technologies

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Articles

