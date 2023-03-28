Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance

SIXWF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,267. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

