Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $13.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
