Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in March

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.27) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.26) to GBX 1,860 ($22.85) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

SMGZY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. 5,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,183. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

