Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Snap Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,246,874 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,202. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 287.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Snap by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

