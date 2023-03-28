SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SOL Global Investments Stock Performance

SOLCF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

About SOL Global Investments

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.

