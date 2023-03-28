Soleno Therapeutics’ (SLNO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $377,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

