Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Down 64.7% in March

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDPW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

