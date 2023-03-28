Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 477,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Sonder alerts:

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of SONDW stock remained flat at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. Sonder has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.