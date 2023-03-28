Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Sophos Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.
Sophos Group Company Profile
Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.
