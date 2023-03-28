South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS STSBF remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,018. South Star Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.
About South Star Battery Metals
