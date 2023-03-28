Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 13,774 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 190.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

