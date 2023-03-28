Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95,541 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.15. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

