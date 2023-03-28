Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 241,981 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 79,728 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 69,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.