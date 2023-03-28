Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

