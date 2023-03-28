Southern Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $127.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a market cap of $754.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $154.87.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

