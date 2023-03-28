Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,469,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,516,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 522,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.04.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

