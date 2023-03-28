Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.89

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 61591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,469,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,516,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after buying an additional 594,910 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 813,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 404,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 264,374 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.