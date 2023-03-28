S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Increased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $51,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after buying an additional 310,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.52. 169,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,266. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.44.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.