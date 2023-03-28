S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Increased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $51,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after buying an additional 310,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.52. 169,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,266. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.44.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

