SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 562,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 729,202 shares.The stock last traded at $25.09 and had previously closed at $25.03.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

