SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,599 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 502,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

