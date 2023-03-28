SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 288,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

