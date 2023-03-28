SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Reduced by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,117,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,573 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

