SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. 313,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,145. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

