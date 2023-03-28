SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 158,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,232 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPYV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.