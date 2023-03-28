Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 4.4%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.22. 266,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,011,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

